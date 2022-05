HIGHLIGHTS: Hoggard vs. Apex playoff soccer

Seniors account for all 4 Viking goals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It was a scorcher Thursday, but it seems the Viking soccer team is playing with fire.

The team still only has 1 loss in 2022, and have advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Goals came from seniors exclusively, Bella Steiner, Maggie Stephens (2x), and Lilly Smiley lifted the Vikings passed the Patriots.

Round 3 is Monday at home against Southern Alamance.