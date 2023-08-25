Hoggard student with epilepsy hosting second ‘Loop the Loop’ benefit walk in October

Last year's event (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Loop the Loop for Epilepsy is being held again this October.

The event will take place October 15th at 2:00 p.m., beginning at Wrightsville Beach Park.

Fundraising through Loop the Loop drives awareness as the community walks together to fund the local epilepsy community through our support of the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina’s medication fund.

Isabella Cox, a John T Hoggard High School senior, is the walk coordinator and epilepsy advocate. At nine years old, Isabella was diagnosed with Benign Rolandic Epilepsy after having her first seizure on family vacation. She has been coping with seizures on and off medication, and has been seizure free for five years.

Isabella and her family have since partnered with the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina to support and give back to the epilepsy community.

After leading multiple teams in virtual runs and raising thousands of dollars for their medical fund, Isabella has officially become an Epilepsy Alliance Ambassador.

To make a donation or register for the walk, click HERE.