Hoggard sweeps at East Columbus, former Gator gets first win against alma mater

Coach Boubakar Aw graduated from East Columbus in '94 and has been the Viking coach for 10 seasons

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WWAY) – Both girls and boys Viking team bested their Gator counterparts Wednesday night.

The girls won 66 to 23 and the boys won 49 to 37. Maddie Elgart had 34 for the Vikings and Destiny Mitchell had 9 for the Gators. Hoku Fisher led all scores with the boys, dropping 29 and going 9-9 from the free throw line.

Highlights are attached.