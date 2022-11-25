Holden Beach hosting tree lighting, Sandy Paws Dog Parade

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach is offering two events to get residents in the Christmas spirit.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say this year’s festivities will include a live band, games and a chance to visit with Santa and the Grinch.

Holden Beach is also offering two contests this year. Bring your best Twist moves for a Merry Twistmas Contest. There will also be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest directly following the tree lighting ceremony.

You can call (910) 842-6488 to pre-register for the contests or register the night of the Tree Lighting at the Letters to Santa table.

The following day, on December 2nd, a Sandy Paws Dog Parade will take place outside Town Hall Public Assembly at 10:00 a.m.

There will be a short walk to the Pavilion where you can have your dog’s picture taken with a special guest.