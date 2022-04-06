Holden Beach paid parking begins May 1st

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Paid parking will be implemented in the Town of Holden Beach on May 1, 2022 for all Holden Beach designated parking areas. It will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily, with free parking before and after that time. All parking will use license plates for verification.

Holden Beach will use the “SurfCAST by Otto” parking solution. This mobile app for Apple and Android mobile devices is now live. You will also be able to purchase passes by scanning the QR-codes located on the parking signs for access.

Parking rates for a single vehicle in all designated areas will be:

$3 per hour for up to four hours

$15 per day and for any duration greater than four hours

$60 per week (seven consecutive days)

Annual Passes

$125 per calendar year for a single vehicle

$250 per calendar year for two vehicles

Handicap parking is free in designated handicap spaces and only with a valid license plate or hangtag.

Parking rates can be paid via credit card, debit card or PayPal

Visit https://hbtownhall.com/paid-parking for more information and to view a table with authorized parking areas.