Holden Beach requests proposals from food truck vendors

Food Truck (Photo: WWAY)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holden Beach is soliciting proposals for food truck vendors to provide services at the Town owned oceanfront pier property located at 441 Ocean Boulevard West for the period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend 2022.

To be considered, potential vendors must provide the following to the Town Clerk no later than 12:00 p.m. (noon) on May 6th, 2022 via email ( heather@hbtownhall.com ) or hard copy to 110 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach NC 28462:

1. Short, general description of menu

2. Proposed/desired schedule of service (#days/week, operating hours)

3. Picture of food truck/van/trailer with a description and size/dimensions

4. 3 References

5. Description of experience

6. Proposed Fee to be paid to the Town of Holden Beach – amount and frequency

7. Optional: link to website/FB page/other relevant social media

Proposals will be screened by the Town staff.

Vendors determined to best meet the Town’s needs will be recommended for contract award consideration to the Board of Commissioners at their regular May 17th meeting.

An interview by staff and/or the Board may be required of selected potential vendors.

Specific location at the pier will be determined by the Town. More than one vendor may be awarded a contract. Selected vendor(s) will be required to provide all applicable licensures.

The number of vendors and operating hours may fluctuate or overlap.