Holden Beach Turtle Watch warns against releasing balloons

People are being warned against releasing balloons after several were found on the beach (Photo: Holden Beach Turtle Watch)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — What goes up must come down.

The Holden Beach Turtle Watch is warning against balloon releases.

They say several balloons have been found on the beach recently.

Not only are they litter, but when floating in the ocean, they can look like jelly fish, a favorite food of sea turtles.