Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire 77 percent contained, still 1,226 acres
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service is preparing for the demobilization of some resources now that the wildfire in Pender County is 77 percent contained.
Pender County officials say the fire remains 1,226 acres in size, as it has for days, and will continue to be closely monitored.
Operations personnel and a more condensed incident management team remain on the scene.
A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in effect for the fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.