Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire 77 percent contained, still 1,226 acres

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service is preparing for the demobilization of some resources now that the wildfire in Pender County is 77 percent contained.

Pender County officials say the fire remains 1,226 acres in size, as it has for days, and will continue to be closely monitored.

Operations personnel and a more condensed incident management team remain on the scene.