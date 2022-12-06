UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured.

“This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook. Last week, New Hanover High and a school in Bladen County were victims of swatting calls.

HSMS went on lockdown after receiving a phone threat about an active shooter in the area.

According to New Hanover County Schools, dismissal was on hold until law enforcement clears the threat. The school says it is taking precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff by restricting access to the building and keeping everyone inside.