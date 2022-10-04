Holly Shelter Middle School receives $20,000 donation towards uniforms, safety equipment

Holly Shelter Middle School has received a large donation to help their athletic department (Photo: New Hanover County Schools)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County middle school has received a large donation from DICK’s Sporting Goods to benefit their athletic department.

The company donated $20,000 to Holly Shelter Middle School to purchase uniforms and safety equipment.

Additional funds will be set aside for a “Coaches Closet” to assist students in need who would like to be able to participate in sports but may have a financial hardship preventing them, according to the school.

Holly Shelter Middle School is located on Roger Haynes Drive in Castle Hayne.