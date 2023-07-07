Hornets re-add Miles Bridges on one-year contract

25-year-old was arrested for felony domestic violence and will serve 10-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday they have agreed to a deal with restricted free agent Miles Bridges.

“Throughout this process, we have taken a measured and serious approach,” said Kupchak. “Several factors played a part in our decision to bring Miles back, including the conclusion of the legal process, the results of the NBA’s investigation and Miles’ commitment to counseling and community service. Our five-year relationship with Miles has allowed for open and honest dialogue. He has shown remorse, indicated that he has learned from this situation and expressed that it will not happen again. We look forward to Miles rejoining our team.”

Bridges will start the season serving the final 10 games of a 30-game NBA suspension after he was arrested on domestic violence charges last offseason. Bridges initially pleaded not guilty to multiple charges at his arraignment and later pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

“I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment and disappointment that last year’s incident caused so many people,” said Bridges. “Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy and prioritize becoming a better person – someone my family and peers can be proud of. I’m grateful to the Hornets and the NBA community for giving me a second chance – most people don’t ever get one and I understand those questioning whether I deserve one. I will do everything I can to earn back the trust and confidence of my teammates, coaches, the Hornets organization and staff, fans, and the Charlotte community. I’m ready to return to work and can’t wait to rejoin my Hornets teammates.”