Horror movie featuring Wilmington talent now streaming

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new independent horror film “The Wendigo,” featuring Wilmington-based talent, makes its streaming debut today.

“The Wendigo” centers around the Algonquin creature that feeds on the soul from the inside out. The story follows a group of influencers searching for their social media star friend, Logan, who goes missing during a live stream after attempting to summon the creature.

The film is set in North Carolina, and actor Tyler Gene says the scenery plays a significant role.

“You will see this weekend when you watch it that a lot of the script’s references are sort of towards North Carolina,” Gene said.

Gene is not the only Wilmington-based actor in the film. He also gave shout-outs to Hunter Redfern, Sterling Scott, and director Jake Robinson.

For those interested in watching “The Wendigo,” it is currently available on Tubi and Apple TV.

Being a horror movie, Gene emphasized that viewers should be aware of its content, particularly the language, before choosing it as a family movie for the weekend.

Regarding the ongoing strike in the entertainment industry, Gene mentioned that non-union projects are still taking place, which allows him to continue his work.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly, so people can get back to watching their favorite stuff, and we can get back to making things,” he said.

You can watch the trailer here.