Horry County Fire Rescue receives donation of 70 life-saving pet oxygen kits

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue team recently received a donation of 70 pet oxygen kits from The Pet Oxygen Kit Project, Inc.

The life-saving equipment can be used on both conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation along with pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to dangerous, toxic fumes.

These kits can be used on dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and many other small animals.

Horry County Fire Rescue says it’s not uncommon to have to try to save a pet on a fire-related call, and the kits will be a big help.