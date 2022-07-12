Horry County offering bounty for hunting beavers, providing front paws for verification

(Photo: NPS / MGN)

Crews in Horry County are working to clear an area in Longs known for beaver-related blockages and need volunteers for the .

The program’s purpose is “not to eliminate beavers but to effectively reduce their numbers to minimize the damage inflicted by the dams that they create,” according to the Horry County Government website.

The county said they will only accept the front paws of the beaver for collection purposes.

“The paws shall be frozen and kept in a zip-lock plastic bag. A Beaver Bounty Receipt and Application form shall be completed by the citizen applying for the bounty. This application must be filled out in its entirety and signed by the landowner where the beaver was collected. It must be verified that the beaver was collected within Horry County.”

