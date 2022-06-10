Horry County Police searching for woman who they say left a dog in a trash compactor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify an individual in connection with an ongoing animal investigation.

Around 3:17 p.m. on Thursday, a dog was found in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center located on Jones Road near Socastee.

Officers are seeking to identify a white female who was at the recycling center at the time.

The woman is described as approximately 5’7” to 5’8” and 240 pounds, wearing jean shorts and a light shirt.

She was driving a black full size truck and wearing her hair pulled back.

The dog is believed to have appeared in the compactor between 3 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department.