Hospice patient checks special item off her bucket list

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — For many people, it can take years to complete the items on their bucket list.

But one local woman got a big push to check an item off her list.

7 years ago, Tosha Jacobs was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor and is currently a hospice patient at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington.

Jacobs was a thrill seeker from a young age.

Now facing limited time at only 38 years old, she wanted to feel one more thrill…going skydiving for the first time.

On Sunday, October 1st, Jacobs jumped out of a plane over Southport.

Her nurse, Wendy Reavis, jumped with her.

“It’s great to help anyone, whether they’re young or old, you know, fulfill their bucket list wish,” Reavis said. “But especially for her, because she is so young and its, I think its just amazing to go with her and to be there with her like Thelma and Louise and jump out of the plane together and have fun.”

Jacobs declined to speak on camera but said it was an amazing experience and was very happy to check skydiving off her bucket list.