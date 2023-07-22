House of Pickleball celebrates facility expansion

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– America’s new favorite pastime just got bigger in Brunswick County.

As Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, the House of Pickleball, or HOP, is keeping up.

HOP celebrated its expansion on Saturday by hosting a “HOPapaloza”.

The ribbon cutting of 6 new counts was followed by a day-long pickleball extravaganza with free play for all including introductory classes for beginners, and adult-kid games.

There were also raffles and prizes, as well as food for everyone to enjoy.