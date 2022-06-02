House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings

AR-15 carbine assault rifle (Photo: Pixabay)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is working quickly to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.

With Republicans mostly opposed, the Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but senators from both parties are working privately on separate legislation they hope can succeed.