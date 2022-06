How many tons of trash?! Crews work hard to clean Myrtle Beach following CCMF

After a busy weekend of the Carolina Country Music Fest crews worked hard to clean up downtown Myrtle Beach and get it back to its former glory.

The City of Myrtle Beach said crews cleared 68 tons of trash from the Pavilion area Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12.

More than 50 artists performed including some of the biggest names in country music.

