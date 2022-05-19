How to stay safe on the hottest day of the year

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far. While many have the option to stay indoors with air conditioning, those who work outdoors have to adapt.

“You know, they say you get used to it, but you don’t,” laughed Kevin Pelt as he set up a stage for an outdoor concert. “It is what it is, you know we come out here and knock it out. It’s what we do.”

With temperatures hitting the mid-90’s, everyone from concert venue workers to window washers say they’re taking steps to stay cool.

According to window washer, Michael Jordan, “We work for maybe 30 minutes or an hour then we sit down and cool off a minute. Drink water, then go right back at the job.”

With the sizzling temperatures increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, experts say to stay in the shade, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing.

“I definitely stay hydrated, keep a cooler, drink lots of water,” Pelt continued, as he set up his second or third stage of the day. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing. Water, water, water. If you’re out in direct sunlight, wear a hat. Keep the sun off of you, protect your skin, that’s the biggest thing.”

Novant dermatologists Dr. Alyssa Daniel and Becky Vaglio say more protection should come with that extra time in the sun.

“Everyone should use sunscreen,” they explained. “All skin types can benefit from of course, the goals of preventing skin cancer. We want to wear sunscreen from the ages of six months and up.”