HPU Poll: COVID-19 negatively impacted academic, social growth of NC children

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A new High Point University Poll asked North Carolinians how they think the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted school-age children.

The poll finds a large majority of North Carolinians (74%) think the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the academic growth of school-age children. Only 12% say the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the academic growth of school-age children, while 14% are unsure.

A similarly large majority (74%) say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for graduating high school seniors to transition to college or the workforce. Just 10% say the pandemic has made it easier, while 17% are unsure.

The HPU Poll also finds that most North Carolinians (76%) think the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the social development of school-age children. Only 11% say the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the social development of school-age children, while 12% are unsure.

Respondents were also asked if the pandemic has negatively or positively impacted the ability of school-age children to adapt during times of change. Three out of five (60%) of respondents say negatively, while about one quarter (23%) say positively and 17% are unsure.

“The most recent HPU Poll asked North Carolinians how they feel the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted school-aged children,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct professor. “The poll showed that a majority of poll respondents felt that COVID-19 has negatively impacted both the academic and social growth of children.”

“COVID 19 has a significant impact on the day-to-day lives of children, especially school-aged children,” says Dr. Kirsten Li-Barber, associate professor of psychology. “The health and safety of our children is the priority, and therefore, remote learning was a necessity in the early stages of the pandemic. However, this has unfortunately limited important opportunities for teacher and peer contact that typically occurs in the school system. Many children experience difficulties with their learning and motivation due to this lack of social contact.”

