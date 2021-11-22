HPU Poll: Pumpkin pie named holiday favorite for North Carolinians

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — More North Carolinians (22%) chose pumpkin pie as their favorite pie to eat during the holidays than any other type of pie, according to a poll by High Point University.

The next popular pies during the holidays in North Carolina are apple (18%), pecan (18%) and sweet potato (14%).

Less popular pies, chosen as favorites by less than 10% of North Carolinians, included chocolate (9%), cherry (5%), blueberry (4%), peach (3%) and strawberry (2%).

NC residents – Favorite Type of Holiday Pie (November 2021)

What is your favorite type of pie to eat during the holidays?

Pumpkin Pie – 22%

Apple Pie – 18%

Pecan Pie – 18%

Sweet Potato Pie – 14%

Chocolate Pie – 9%

Cherry Pie – 5%

Blueberry Pie – 4%

Peach Pie – 3%

Strawberry Pie – 2%

Other – 6%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Nov. 11 – Nov. 19, n = 867 and credibility interval is +/- 3.6%)

The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Nov. 11 through Nov. 19, 2021, and an online survey was fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 867 adults interviewed online (811 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (56 respondents).