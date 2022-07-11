Human remains found along North Carolina beach over the weekend

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Around 3:00 Saturday afternoon, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Huggins Islands near Hammocks Beach State Park regarding human remains that were found by teenagers while they were exploring the island.

While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, the Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the remains are of a missing kayaker — 73-year-old Warren Liner, who went missing on December 31, 2021, after going on a solo kayaking trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle.

Liner’s kayak and life jacket were recovered during the search on Bear Island, but his body was not, police said.

The search of the area and investigation included members of the Coast Guard, NC Division of Marine Fisheries, NC Wildlife Resources, and NC Park Service.

The NC Park Service is planning to do a grid search for additional evidence today.

The investigation continues and is being conducted by NC Wildlife. If you have any information, you are asked to contact NC Wildlife or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.