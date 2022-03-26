Hundreds gather for 9th annual Miracles in Motion 5k

9th annual Miracles in Motion 5k, 1-mile run, walk, or roll (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ACCESS of Wilmington hosted the 9th annual Miracles in Motion run, walk, or roll at Miracle Field on Saturday.

Event attendees were able to race in a 5k and a 1-mile at 9 am in Olsen Park.

This year’s event was held in honor of Wayne Ray, Jr. and Captain David MacAlpine, who both championed access of Wilmington and died last year.

The annual race brought out more than 200 race participants with and without disabilities, a significant increase in the number of participants in comparison to last year, when it was making a return during the pandemic.

“I think people are excited about the race to walk, –and just like interacting with other people out here,” said Liz Ferber, Independent Works.

“It’s all about accessibility, inclusivity, and just being able to have everybody out on the course. Not every course is able to have people go out in a chair, –or whatever their pace is, and we make it available for everybody,” said John Smist, ACCESS of Wilmington Executive Director

Money raised from Miracles in Motion will benefit the Miracle League of Wilmington, ACCESS Fit, and Project SOAR.