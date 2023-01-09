Hundreds gather in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than 200 people, including about 50 children, gathered at the Blue Water Waterfront Grill in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany.

Diving for the Greek cross is a popular tradition among Greek Orthodox Christians around the world.

There were twelve divers registered on Saturday, the goal was to retrieve the cross thrown into the Intra-Coastal Water Way by Fr. Steven Klund.

The tradition states whoever retrieves the cross is said to have good luck for the year, this year’s winner received a special blessing at the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church altar on Sunday.

The ritual commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River and is a long-revered Greek tradition, known as Epiphany.

According to Fr. Klund, those of the Greek Orthodox Faith came from as far as Charlotte for the traditional cross-dive.

“It’s really significant because it was the first day that God appeared as how he is, the Holy Trinity, He appeared as the Son in the water, He also appeared as the Dove, which was the Holy Spirit and the voice of Father could be heard from Heaven,” he said. “We know here in Wilmington that water is important maybe better than most.”

The Epiphany tradition dates back thousands of years, however, the first cross-dive in Wilmington was held in 2001 by Fr. Regis Alexoudis – who died this past July.