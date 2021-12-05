Hundreds of people gather in Founders Park for annual Leland in Lights

Leland in Lights December 4, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The town of Leland invited community members out to enjoy Founders Park illuminated with lights and holiday cheer on Saturday evening.

The annual Leland in Lights display, brought a large crowd to the park for the festive walking tour. As the clock struck 6pm Santa Claus flipped a switch to light up the park. Attendees were able to visit Santa’s Workshop and give him their wish list. They were also able to enjoy snow and take a train ride on the Leland Express. Event organizers told WWAY they estimated more than 1,100 people attended the event.

“It was amazing I love how just how it all illuminated at once,” Lily Schroeder

“It made me happy because I haven’t seen a tree lighting in a long time,” Jack Schroeder.

WWAY also had a chance to speak to the big man in the red suit, while he visited with the Children Leland.

“I enjoy all of the children anywhere I go, and I try to fulfill all of their wishes, because they’ve all been good no matter what. Ho, Ho, Ho!,” said Santa Claus.

Leland in Lights will be held January 10, beginning at dusk every evening.