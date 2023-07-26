Hunter Biden plea deal falls apart, lawyers huddle to try to salvage agreement

A plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden appeared to be in jeopardy (Photo: Gripas Yuri / ZUMA / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — A plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden appeared to be in jeopardy Wednesday morning as the judge refused to sign off on a deal that would have seen the president’s son enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program in lieu of pleading guilty to a felony gun possession count.

The hearing is continuing, and the judge, Maryellen Noreika, has given prosecutors and Biden’s defense attorneys the opportunity to resolve her concerns, which relate specifically to the diversion program agreement on the gun charge.

Government and defense lawyers were seen huddling during a break in the hearing after being given the opportunity to salvage the deal.

The president’s son had agreeed as part of a deal to enter guilty pleas on the counts of willful failure to pay income tax, and admit to felony gun possession. The agreement made it unlikely the president’s son will face prison time, which had angered Republicans. It’s not yet clear if Hunter Biden will also be sentenced Wednesday.

Noreika had early questions about the outside claims that the investigation was insufficient but both sides (government and Hunter team) that they did not see evidence of that. Hunters lawyers said that would be resolved in the “political process.”