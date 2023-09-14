Hurricane Lee passing hundreds of miles offshore, still sending hazardous swell to Cape Fear coast

Dangerous rip current conditions are present along the coast (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Lee poses no direct threat to the Cape Fear, but it’s causing dangerous conditions along coast.

Lee will pass by hundreds of miles offshore over the next day, but swell from the storm is generating waves upwards of six feet and numerous rip currents.

There are currently rip current statements, high surf advisories and beach hazard statements up and down the coast.

The National Weather Service says people should stay out of the ocean until conditions improve.