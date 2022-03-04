Hurricanes to host Capitals in 2023 outdoor game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes know their opponent and the date for their outdoor game next year — the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18, 2023.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, just hours before the two teams met in Washington. The Stadium Series game will be played at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The ‘Canes were supposed to host the outdoor hockey game on Feb. 20, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed. The team announced last month that it would be played in February 2023.

