Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy being offered to Veterans suffering from brain injuries

A treatment chamber for Veterans (Photo: HBOT for Vets)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Community Foundation of NCEAST is launching a campaign to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The foundation held a press conference this week at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building in downtown Wilmington talking about the treatment, which is jointly funded by the state of North Carolina and Durham “extivita clinic”, where treatment will be provided.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a non-invasive medical therapy used to treat wounds which may be challenging to heal.

Patients go into an air-tight chamber where 100-percent oxygen is introduced at higher than normal pressure. The patient is typically in the chamber for around 80 minutes for each treatment.

A therapy regimen for TBI and PTSD patients is normally 40 sessions, with symptoms starting to improve between 10 and 20 sessions.