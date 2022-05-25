‘I just killed my neighbor’: 911 calls released from deadly Kure Beach shooting

The 911 calls from a deadly shooting in Kure Beach have been released.

Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 911 calls from a deadly shooting in Kure Beach have been released.

According to the Kure Beach Police Department, officers responded to 121 Ocean View Avenue last week in reference to a dispute with shots fired. The incident reportedly began as an argument between neighbors.

Kure Beach Police identified 55-year-old John Allen Garisto as the man who was killed in the shooting. 61-year-old William Henry Bennett was identified as the suspect.

Officers found Bennett dead after hearing a gunshot come from his home.

In the 911 calls, one caller identifies himself as the shooter. Later in the call, the 911 operator refers to him as “William” and “Mr. Bennett.”

As soon as the operator answers the line, Bennett announces “yeah, I just killed my neighbor.”

Bennett says he had called animal control earlier in the day because Garisto had been feeding foxes and wild animals in front of his home.

He goes on to say that he had “had enough” of his neighbor. He says he had gone to the store to get beer on his bike. After returning from the store, Bennett says Garisto was “flipping him off” and calling him names. That’s when he decided to shoot him.

The 911 operator asked if the victim who had been shot was awake.

“He’s probably dead. I hit him five times with a 556 AR,” Bennett said.

When asked where the gun was, Bennett said it was in his home with him but he wasn’t going to shoot anyone else.

“I’m 62-years-old with absolutely no criminal record,” Bennett said. “I had enough of this guy.”

Earlier in the call, Bennett said he was not going to jail.

“I hear the sirens. I’m not sure if I’m going to be taken alive or what. I don’t know yet,” Bennett said.

The operator tried to talk him out of taking his own life. Later in the call, Bennett told the operator that he was done.

The call lasts for nearly four hours, but shortly after the eight-minute mark, the remainder of the call is redacted.

Several others called 911 after hearing the gunshots. One woman appeared to be with the victim at the time, telling the operator, “oh my God — he’s dead. Please send someone.”