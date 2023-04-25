“I just like helping the team any way I can” UNCW softball’s Swiss army knife Gamache reflects on career as a Seahawk

With 8 games left in her last regular season, the infielder/pitcher is near the top of many all-time stats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Fresh off UNCW softball’s strong season in 2022, some 2023 team leaders say they aren’t done achieving yet.

At 12-6 in conference, the Seahawks sit tied for second place in the CAA. With 8 games left in the regular season, first-year head coach Ashley Wade thinks her team is poised to repeat as champions of the Colonial.

“We’re the defending champions,” said Wade. “That’s the mindset we have. Until there is a different champion crowned this year, or it continues to be us, we are still the defending champions. It’s hard to repeat as champion and we know that but I have really high expectations. I know they do too.”

Because of the success last year (32 wins and the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament regional birth), they are getting a lot of team’s best shot this go around. But coach says the pressure is a privilege.

“The target is now on our back. We are getting everyone’s #1 pitcher. Everyone is preparing for us. We are not the underdog anymore,” said Wade. “We have to embrace that and play the game we know we can play… Be better than we were last year, and they were great last year, but that’s always the goal – continue to push yourself to be better than you were the year before.”

“Our goal is to not only make the conference tournament, but to win the conference tournament and make it to a regional and make some noise in the regional.”

That’s a level of success no Seahawk on that team had achieved during their tenures. UNCW hadn’t won 32 games since they won 35 in 2017. But team captain Janel Gamache echoed what Wade said about the belief the team has in their chance to repeat that success: “Well the team last year we set a new standard,” said Gamache. I think our goal this year is to set a new standard and to beat our path last year and win at a regional and get to a super regional and make a mark there.”

Gamache is now a 5th-year senior pursuing a masters degree. She’s been credited with helping spearhead the Seahawk turnaround. Her impact on the field is apparent and often is seen in both the top and bottom halves of innings. Her versatility is a rarity.

The best part of her game is at the plate. According to UNCW’s statistical archives, she’s top 10 all-time in a plethora of areas: Gamache is 6th in batting average (.343), 2nd in slugging percentage (.602), 2nd in on base percentage (.430), 6th in runs scored (102), 8th in most hits (188), 3rd in most doubles (42), 8th in most triples (8), 3rd in most home runs (28), 4th in most RBI’s (130), 3rd in most total bases (330), and 6th in most walks (63). Hitting has always been her favorite.

“No matter where I am, I’m always going to be hitting,” said Gamache “I’ve grown to love being a hitter. I always try to refuse to be beaten. My goal when I go into the box is always beat the pitcher and know I’m better than her. I’d say my confidence is what I’m really proud of… Just have good confidence and see the ball, that’s all I try to do.”

Not all of her skills at the plate have come naturally. She says she’s also gotten better at being patient, working deeper into counts to get her pitch. “I always say if I can see the seams of the softball, I’m going to do well that day. Warming up, I always try to be really intentional with my pregame. I think that’s one of the biggest parts I’ve improved in.”

She’s almost as effective in the circle. She says pitching is the area she has grown the most in since becoming a college softball player. That growth lands her in the top 25 of almost every pitching statistic: Gamache is 25th in lowest ERA (3.84), 23rd in lowest opponent batting average (.275), 16th in fewest walks allowed/7 innings (2.77), 9th in most strikeouts/7 innings (4.77), 25th in most wins (12), 6th in most saves (3), 38th in most complete games (5), 25th in most innings pitched (202.1), and 20th in most strikeouts (138). Gamache says when she’s feeling most confident, she’s actually not feeling like Janel.

“My sophomore, we had a little bit of a breakthrough,” said Gamache. “(My pitching coach) allowed me to build an alter ego with myself to try to gain more confidence on the mound. We actually had a talk one day and she asked me ‘what I feel the most confident’, and I said I feel like my sister.” Olivia Gamache, Janel’s older sister, pitched at Tennesse State University. “If (coach) noticed me falling back, she’d say ‘Alright let’s go Olivia!'” Janel says Olivia loves it and won’t let her forget it.

“I have a love-hate relationship with pitching,” chuckles Gamache. “As a freshman and when I was younger, I was – not scared – just a little less experienced and I prioritized defense over pitching in my training growing up. I never saw myself as a pitcher, but now I do. I just have so much more confidence as I’ve gotten older. I’ve learned to be more consistent and not waste a pitch.”

As a fielder, Gamache has played all over the infield. In fact, she’s played every position at some point over her 5 years. Of course, she’d had a lot of success with the glove as well: Gamache ranks 12th in most putouts (591), 32nd in highest fielding percentage (.941), 5th in most double plays turned (29), and 21st in most assists.

That level of fielding versatility is valuable. Softball started out as a family thing for Janel. Her brothers and sister played many different positions, driving Janel’s desire to be a well-rounded player. Since back when she saw her pitching sister and infielding brothers, she had to be just like them.

“Our relationships definitely got stronger through baseball and softball.”

“We’d go into the backyard play catch, pitch, hit a little bit,” said Gamache. “I picked up on all their skills and learned from them. Once I got in to more competitive play, I stuck with it. My coaches trusted me to play infield, pitch, do whatever they needed at the time… I was always open to doing whatever they needed to fill a spot when needed.”

“I just like helping the team any way I can.”

But her best ability? Availability. She’s only missed a handful of games due to injury in 5 years: Gamache ranks 19th in most games played (194), 14th in most games started (190), 22nd in most appearances pitching (60), and 26th in most games started pitching (31). Coach Wade says her consistency is ‘unmatched.’

But coach says, of all Gamache’s versatile abilities, her favorite is Janel’s leadership. There are no official statistics for that on UNCW’s database, but there are many anecdotes that prove the point.

“She’s a dream to have as a coach not only just for what she can do on the field but for what she does for her teammates around her,” said Wade. “She’s like another coach on the field and is still able to put the uniform on and play. That’s all you can ever ask for in your older players is to help guide and mentor the younger players because we as coaches can only do so much, but it means so much more when it comes from a teammate and Janel does a great job with that.”

Coach Wade shared examples of Gamache coaching during fielding drills. “I was working with one of our other first basemen, she was struggling a little bit… and Janel was like ‘Can I step in?,'” said Wade. “She tried to word something a different way to give her teammate a chance to be better and improve. She’s very much a ‘lead by example type of person.”

Gamache may have a 3.6 GPA in her Master’s program in Business Analytics, but coaching could be in her future if she wants to pursue it. Gamache mentions a passion for giving back, doing so in roles at UNCW summer softball camps and beyond – trying to teach all the areas she has become proficient in.

“I never want to leave softball,” said Gamache. “It’s been a big part of my life, and I think I have a lot to give back. I definitely want to continue giving lessons or coaching in some way, but I do want to explore my degree. I do really enjoy what I’m doing now.”

But for now – at least the next month, Gamache and the Seahawks are trying to build the legacy and set the new standard that she and the other 19 returning players built and set from 2022. Gamache says she soaks up the moments on and off the field as she can. From sunset beach volleyball to bus ride karaoke, she says the relationships are what she will miss the most when it’s time to hang it up.

“I try to go in to every game, every at-bat, every pitch with a positive mindset and to not take a second for granted. This is really huge for me, spending all this time with my teammates – I’m just trying to make most of our time together,” said Gamache. She says the conversations about after the season have been hard, but it’s driving them to make sure the last game is as far away as possible, and push for the program’s first ever super regional. “It’s hard to talk about but exciting to hear what (my teammates) future plans are. It’s fun to see how we’ll stay in contact and see each other… it’s hard to talk about. I’m definitely going to miss the girls that are staying here next year, but I’ll be back watching some of their games.”