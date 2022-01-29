‘I will die free’: Unvaccinated Burke County man denied kidney transplant by hospital

Credit: WTVD

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) — A Burke County man’s decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine means he also won’t be getting a much-needed kidney transplant.

Chad Carswell, a double amputee who has undergone several major surgeries on his heart, now faces a different battle. Carswell told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty his kidney is only operating at about 4%.

Dialysis three times a week keeps him going, but the solution is temporary.

“Without (a kidney transplant) there’s no telling how much longer I’ll be here, I have to have a kidney to prolong my life,” he said.

