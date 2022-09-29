Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina.

As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been issued up the South Carolina coast to the North Carolina line.

The Cape Fear is completely in a Tropical Storm warning, which now extends all the way up to the Raleigh area.

Winds upwards of 30-40 mph, with gusts even higher, are expected as Ian approaches.

Keep it tuned to the StormTrack3 weather team for the latest on Ian.