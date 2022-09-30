Ian’s impacts already being felt in Southport, with flooded streets, downed trees

Downed trees and flooding are beginning to be seen around the Cape Fear from Hurricane Ian (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The wind and rain from Hurricane Ian is already having impacts in the Cape Fear.

In Southport, the Police Department is reporting flooded streets in many locations, with the worst along Bay at Caswell Ave and W Moore due to tidal flooding.

The road is closed to all motorists.

Also in the Southport area, a large tree limb has been snapped by the gusty winds along Bay and Caswell. Public Works are expected to have the tree cleaned up by early Friday afternoon.

More trees were reported by the Shallotte Police Department as well.

Downed tree across a road in Shallotte (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

Conditions like these are expected to increase across the Cape Fear as Ian pushes north.

