Iconic Inn at Rodanthe put up for sale

Inn at Rodanthe (Photo: Midgett Realty)

OUTER BANKS, NC (WWAY) — The iconic Inn at Rodanthe is back on the market.

The property was featured in the film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ and can be yours for $1,299,000.

“The Inn at Rodanthe is more than just a home; it’s a real-life cinematic masterpiece that allows you to step into the scenes of your favorite movie,” says Trisha Midgett. “The chance to own this Outer Banks icon is a dream come true for any film enthusiast, investor, or lover of coastal living.”

While the house was relocated to safeguard against future storms, the seller says the six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence remains unaltered.