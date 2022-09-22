ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early.
Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm.
Parking lots open at 8:00 am.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with security and traffic control.
You’re asked to check parking space availability before heading to the airport Friday.