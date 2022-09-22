ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally

Former President Donald J. Trump is coming to Wilmington Friday for a rally (Photo: Shealah Craighead / Whitehouse)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm.

Parking lots open at 8:00 am.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with security and traffic control.

You’re asked to check parking space availability before heading to the airport Friday.