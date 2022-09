ILM reports delays, cancellations as Ian impacts travel

Wilmington International Airport has reported delays and cancellations thanks to Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is experiencing impacts to their flight schedule due to Hurricane Ian.

Several delays and cancellations have been reported in and out of ILM.

Conditions from Ian are expected to continue getting worse as the storm approaches.

ILM officials advise you to check the latest flight schedule or call ahead before heading to the airport.