ILM reveals future plans in joint meeting with New Hanover county commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Airport Authority has presented its annual report to New Hanover County Commissioners…focusing on the future growth of Wilmington International Airport.

Plans are in the works for several improvements to the hanger and terminal curb front…as well as the runway and taxiway.

Federal and state grants…as well as cash from airport funds…helped pay for the new terminal. It will cost 66 million dollars.

According to airport director Jeff Bourk, the strong numbers are because the airport is bucking the national trend.

“The industry as a whole is still down 9% and international is down 15% — and ILM in April is back to pre-pandemic numbers,” says Bourk. “That’s very encouraging and as we look out into May, June, July, August — we expect that same trend to continue.”

The total cost of the terminal expansion project is expected to be 75 million dollars. It should be completed by next summer.