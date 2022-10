ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September

Wilmington International Airport has reported a record number of departing passengers in September

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever.

According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers.

That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record.

The airport currently serves four major airlines and has a dozen nonstop destinations.