ILM sets record passenger numbers for August

Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In August, ILM had the best August on record, according to a news release from Wilmington International Airport.

August saw 106,167 passengers, a 5% increase over the last record month, which happened in August 2019. September and October have seen an increase in seats in the ILM market and preliminary numbers indicate September will be another record month for passengers.

Nationally, from January-October 2022, ILM said it’s the 49th most recovered airport of the top 150 airports at 102% recovery, when comparing the percent of seats in the market January-October 2022 versus January-October 2019. During this period, ILM ranked number 2 in the state for most recovered.

“Our airline partners are upguaging aircraft and increasing the seats in our market. These larger aircraft, as well as the new nonstop flights, have resulted in more seats and opportunities for additional passengers to fly to/from ILM, aiding in ILM’s strong recovery,” said Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport Director. “We are thankful our airline partners continue to prioritize the Wilmington market. We are on track for a great year with great numbers!”

Heading into October, ILM is the top airport for recovery in North Carolina. When reviewing October 2022 seats versus October 2019 seats as a percentage, ILM said it is at 108%, leading all other NC airports.