ILM urging passengers check flight status after nationwide FAA computer failure

Flight delays are possible Wednesday following an early morning FAA failure (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel out of the Wilmington International Airport Wednesday, you may want to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

A nationwide FAA computer failure temporarily halted all domestic departures through around 9:00 a.m.

The problem has been addressed, according to officials, and flights are now resuming.

However, a ripple-effect of delays is possible through the rest of Wednesday.

As a result, ILM released a statement saying, “We encourage travelers to check directly with their airline for the most up to date flight status.”

