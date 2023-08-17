‘I’m not going to apologize to anybody for going first class’: Council split on their location in former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the recent purchase of its new downtown campus, City of Wilmington Councilmembers are split on their ideas of where they should be placed inside the 12-story former PPD, Thermo Fisher building.

Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his preference on where city offices should be located inside the building. Multiple options are on the table, but it will come down to either the city occupying the bottom floors, or the penthouse floors at the top.

“We’re the long-term people there. We’re the ones going to be there 75 or 100 years, that’s where we need to be. That’s our building, we’ve got a very attractive building that’s sitting on the 50-yard line, trophy location,” said Councilman Charlie Rivenbark at Tuesday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Rivenbark would then go on to say, “That’s where this city needs to be and I’m not going to apologize to anybody for going first class, we deserve it.”

Rivenbark wants to lease out the lower floors, and Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes agreed.

“Yes, we would get more money for the top floors but because of that and finding the perfect tenant, it would be more expensive if we would get more money, but it would also be more difficult to find a tenant,” said Haynes.

Councilmembers Luke Waddell and Neil Anderson fell on the other side of the debate, saying the bottom half is easier for public access and leaving the top floors for potential financial gain.

“I just do not believe city council or city staff should occupy the penthouse executive floors; you know the top floors of this building; I take issue with that. I think those should be leased out; I think they are the most marketable units,” said Waddell.

Mayor Bill Saffo and Councilman Clifford Barnett say they would prefer the top half as they are the most “move in ready.” Councilman Kevin Spears did not have much to add to either side at the meeting.

“I think it’s important for the taxpayer that’s paying for this building to have a say in where we, how we chose to operationalize it,” Waddell added.

While there is not set deadline on when the decision is set to be made, City of Wilmington officials will continue to explore its options.