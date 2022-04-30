Impact of climate change on Cape Fear addressed at Coastal Science and Engineering Expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Climate change is leading to quickly rising sea levels which is already having a visible impact on the Cape Fear coast.

An expo held Saturday attempted to educate the public on what’s being done to address the problem.

A variety of exhibits lined Battleship Park along the Cape Fear River, featuring hands-on activites for visitors of all ages.

Organizers say it’s important to get more people on board with the need to address rising sea levels and the affect it’s having on resident’s lives.

They feel the expo is an exciting way to spread the message.

“Everybody came with a family-friendly event to help educate the citizens about what’s happening and how they can contribute to building coastal resiliencey,” UNCW youth director Sue Kezios said.

NC Science Festival Director Jonathan Fredrick says it’s important for people of any age to feel like they can make a difference.

“Anyone can do science,” Fredrick added. “Children can do science. They’re the next generation of problem-solvers. They see it as they interact with these enthusiastic people.”

Fredrick says the expo’s location in Battleship Park is the perfect spot to discuss rising water’s impact on the area, with the nearby parking lots experiencing frequent flooding events.

But there are plans in the works to raise the parking lot and reroute the water to help mitigate the issue.

“Putting green infrastructure, storm water wetland and native plants. Using nature to help with the flooding problem,” Senior Coastal Planner Dawn York said.

York says the project is expected to begin next winter and take about 3 to 5 months to complete.

She says the finished product will reduce the number of flooding events the battleship sees each year.