In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police (Photo: Pexels)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency.

Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission.

Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios.

The bill’s advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe.

The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force.

Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.