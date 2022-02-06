Inaugural bagpipes festival held at UNCW

UNCW and the Scottish Society of Wilmington January 6, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating bagpipes was hosted by UNCW and the Scottish Society of Wilmington on Sunday. The inaugural event was hosted at UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building.

There were two workshops for new and experienced bagpipers, with an opportunity to learn from guest artist Bill Caudill, and vendors.

The event was a chance for people familiar with and those newly introduced to the bagpipes to appreciate the history the instrument has in southeastern North Carolina, as many immigrants who came to the region were from Scotland.

“It has sort of this sort of old world quality to it. It has a lot of moving parts, and it has a lot of things to manage, but once you are able to get a quality sound and really to get around the instrument, it’s pretty amazing to get people’s attention and hark them back to centuries ago, the music, and the traditions, and the cultures associated with that instrument,” Daniel Johnson, professor of music at UNCW.

following the workshops, there was a free recital for attendees to enjoy sounds of the bagpipes a UNCW’s Beckwith Recital Hall, featuring guest artist and workshop leader Bill Cauldill.