Inaugural cardboard boat race makes splash

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Dutchman Dinghy Dash brought first responders, town employees, and local businesses together for some friendly competition on the water.

The first ever cardboard boat race at Bill Smith Park in Oak Island challenged contestants to build a Dutchman Creek-worthy vessel, using only cardboard, duct tape, and glue.

Two-person teams started at the kayak launch and were required to travel around 400 feet, without sinking which isn’t easy to do when your boat is cardboard.

The entry fee for the event was a donation of at least $10 worth of non-perishable goods that will be used for an upcoming event.