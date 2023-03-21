Inaugural Howe Scholarship now open for eligible applicants

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Improving diversity in STEM programs, that’s the goal of an inaugural scholarship announced today in Wilmington.

The Howe Scholarship Endowment was named in honor of the Howes.

They were a multi-generation family of African-American builders and carpenters who contributed to construction in Wilmington from the mid-19th into the early 20th centuries.

Any African American student from the area who is pursuing a post-secondary degree or certification in the building arts is eligible.

Lucy McCauley is a founding donor of the scholarship. She is a descendant of a perpetrator of the 1898 massacre and coup, William Berry Mckoy. Her ancestor’s home was built by the Howes. When that family home was sold, she received inheritance, and decided to put those funds towards a scholarship to support the African American community.

“It just seemed fitting that when I got that amount of money, that it should go towards a scholarship that would uplift the building arts among the African American community, and revive that again here in Wilmington,” said McCauley.

The application is open now until May 1st. The scholarship is worth $1500. To review eligibility requirements and apply, you can click here.