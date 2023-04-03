Inaugural NC alligator festival being held in Lake Waccamaw

The first ever NC Alligator Festival will take place this month at Lake Waccamaw (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The first ever North Carolina alligator festival is being held towards the end of the month.

The event will take place April 29th in Lake Waccamaw at the Elizabeth Brinkley Park.

Organizers say the day will begin with two Gator Runs, a 1-mile family fun run and a competitive 5k race. A festival market will also run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will be alligator protection and information sessions featuring live alligators, local craftsman, food/beverage vendors, beer garden, music, suds party and more. The day will round out with an evening concert following the market.

For more information, click HERE.