Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in boating accident

BATH, N.C. (WTVD) — An incoming member of East Carolina University’s baseball team is in the hospital with serious injuries following a boating accident over the weekend.

Parker Byrd, who was slated to compete to be the starting shortstop for the Pirates next season, was seriously injured while boating in Beaufort County.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Byrd was injured while tubing on Bath Creek. The rope attaching the innertube to the boat got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat, seriously cutting his legs.

